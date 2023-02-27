'Giving, Generous' Family Loses Home On Son's Birthday In Mohegan Lake

A beloved family from Northern Westchester that lost their home in a fire and is known for often lending help to their community is now receiving an outpouring of support in return.

The Palmiotto family lost their Mohegan Lake home on Mohegan Avenue in a fire that started on the night of Saturday, Feb. 25 around 7:30 p.m., the same day as their son's birthday.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and was able to put it out, but not before the home was lost. Luckily, the family emerged without any injuries, but their dog, Rocky, is now in critical condition as a result of the blaze. However, their cat, Gracie, was later found okay.

In the days since the fire, a friend of Mark and Erica Palmiotto, Karen Gundelach, started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family, who she calls "giving, generous people."

"They are a staple in their community," Gundelach wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "They will give you the shirt off of their back, whether you’re a friend or a stranger. They are the most kind, loving, and welcoming family you will ever meet."

As of Monday, Feb. 27 around 2 p.m., the fundraiser had already raised a whopping $68,174 out of the $75,000 goal.

In response to the massive amounts of support, Erica Palmiotto said that she felt "humbled."

"On behalf of Mark and our children, we just want to send out a heartfelt THANK YOU. Although those words are truly not enough to explain our sentiments…we want to acknowledge the outpouring of support we have received from those near and dear to us AND perfect strangers too," she said.

Palmiotto also said that many people had opened up their homes to the family in addition to sending them items from Amazon and Walmart to replace belongings lost in the fire.

"From a family who is always ready to welcome anyone with open arms, it is not easy to accept help from anyone… we are the ones who love to help," Palmiotto said.

She continued, "We never thought we would be in a position like this and truly, it is very difficult for us to accept all of these wonderful thoughts and gifts from all of you."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so by clicking here.

