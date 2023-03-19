Firearm Parts, Forged Documents Seized From Teen In Yorktown: Police

A 17-year-old in Northern Westchester faces charges after authorities found the teen in possession of firearm parts and forged documents, police said.

On Monday, March 13, police in Yorktown learned that a teenager in the town may have obtained firearms, firearm parts, and other components, according to Yorktown Police.

Later that day, around 12 p.m., officers from the Yorktown PD, Westchester County PD, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office began looking for the teen, who was eventually caught on Baldwin Road. A search was then conducted at a local residence, where police allegedly seized multiple firearm parts, pistol components, and documents that had been forged.

The teen was then arrested and charged with juvenile delinquency. If he were an adult, his charges would have been:

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The teenager, whose name was not released but is a resident of Yorktown Heights, was later released to a parent. He will appear in Westchester County Family Court on Thursday, March 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.