Drunk Driver Slams Into Telephone Pole In Yorktown: Police

A 74-year-old Northern Westchester man faces drunk driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole, police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, around 6 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to a single-car crash on Underhill Avenue by the intersection with Route 118, where a vehicle had collided with a pole, according to Yorktown Police.

After an investigation into the crash, police determined that the driver had allegedly been traveling while intoxicated and had failed to maintain his lane leading up to the collision.

The driver, 74-year-old Stuart Cosgriff, Jr. of Katonah, was found to have a blood alcohol content of more than .08 before being arrested.

Cosgriff was issued a traffic ticket for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain his lane and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 16.

