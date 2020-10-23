Car Falls Onto Metro-North Tracks In Northern Westchester

A car near a Northern Westchester Metro-North train station fell onto the tracks, causing delays.

Shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 23, the car being driven by an unnamed driver crashed through a fence at the Pleasantville Memorial Plaza parking lot and crashed onto the track, officials said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, reportedly suffered a medical emergency, though it was unclear whether he was attempting to park or not at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center, though his condition was unknown late Friday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

The crash caused temporary delays on the Harlem Line as first responders cleared the scene, though it’s back running on or close to schedule.

The crash remains under investigation.

