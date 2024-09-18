A Few Clouds 73°

Person Rushed To Trauma Center After 3-Car Crash In Yorktown

A person was rescued from their vehicle and hospitalized following a three-car crash at a Northern Westchester intersection. 

The driver-side and rear passenger-side door had to be taken off to free the person trapped inside, firefighters said. 

 Photo Credit: Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Yorktown just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when three cars collided at the intersection of London Road and Quinlan Street, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department. 

Arriving fire crews soon discovered that one person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters worked to stabilize the car before removing the front and rear passenger door to free the patient. 

The person was then taken to a nearby trauma center by the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. 

