Person Rushed To Trauma Center After 3-Car Crash In Yorktown

The crash happened in Yorktown just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when three cars collided at the intersection of London Road and Quinlan Street, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews soon discovered that one person was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters worked to stabilize the car before removing the front and rear passenger door to free the patient.

The person was then taken to a nearby trauma center by the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

