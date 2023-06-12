Part Of Busy Road To Be Named After Fallen Officer In Yorktown

A portion of Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown will be renamed as the “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway" after Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department, who died on Monday, Jan. 2 at the age of 37 after a brief illness.

The renaming of the road was made official by a bill introduced by New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater that was passed by the State Legislature, officials announced on Monday, June 12.

Slater said the renaming honors one of the Yorktown Police Department's "finest members."

"It is important we remember the selfless commitment he made to protect and serve. I am incredibly grateful my fellow colleagues have supported this piece of legislation," Slater said, adding, "With this memorial highway, he will always be a part of Yorktown.”

Sgroi, who lived in Yorktown at the time of his death, was promoted to the rank of Captain after his death. During his time with the department, he was the recipient of numerous recognitions, including being named the first-place recipient of the Stop DWI Award for the Town of Yorktown in 2010 and 2012.

He also received a certificate of commendation for his excellent work with the Yorktown PD in 2013 and went on to manage the Yorktown Police Department Field Training Program.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said the renaming would allow Sgroi's memory to live on for years to come.

"Kenny loved Yorktown. He purchased a house and intended to raise his young family in the town that he took an oath to protect and serve," Noble said, adding, "That his legacy will live on by naming this section of Route 202, the section he drove each day to and from work each day, is quite meaningful to all of us at YPD."

"We love and miss him, but his contributions to our community will never be forgotten," Noble continued.

