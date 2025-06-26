Over 200 Without Power In Yorktown, Ossining: Here's Estimated Restoration Time

The outages happened on Thursday morning, June 26 in several Yorktown neighborhoods, as well as the Park Avenue area of Ossining, according to Con Edison's outage map.

Affected roads include:

Park Avenue, Spaulding Place, Ward Place, and Flavelle Place in Ossining;

Old Logging Road, Hayes Drive, Rustic Ridge Court, Wilson Road, Bridge Pointe Lane, and Croton Lake Road (Route 129) in Yorktown.

According to Con Edison, the Yorktown outage is expected to be resolved by 1 p.m., while the outage in Ossining should be restored by noon.

Around 179 customers are without power in Yorktown, while 70 are in the dark in Ossining.

The cause of the outage in Yorktown was reported to be falling branches, while the cause of the Ossining difficulties is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

