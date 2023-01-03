Yorktown Police Officer Dies After Sudden Illness, Leaves Behind 2 Kids, Wife

A police officer from Northern Westchester has died after fighting a sudden illness for two days, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department died on Monday, Jan. 2 around 8 p.m. after becoming ill "very suddenly" and battling "valiantly and hard" for around 48 hours, the police department announced. It is not yet known how old he was.

The department described Sgroi as an "outstanding" police officer, and an "even better man," in a post memorializing their fallen brother from Tuesday, Jan. 3.

"While our hearts are heavy, we will continue to do our work in the most professional manner. It is what Lieutenant Sgroi would have expected," the department said in the post.

Sgroi, who was promoted to lieutenant in July 2022, leaves behind his wife and young children. Viewing and funeral arrangements will be released when they are available, police said.

"Rest easy and in peace, Kenny. We'll take it from here," the department said.

