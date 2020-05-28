Yorktown Native Thomas John Lee, 30, Will Be Remembered For His Huge Heart

Thomas John Lee, age 30 died unexpectedly on April 28, 2020 in Pompano Beach, FL.

TJ was born on June 18, 1989 in Yorktown Heights, NY. He was the son of James and Mary (Hand) Lee. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007. He was employed as an installer at Jones Awnings in Pompano Beach, FL. He loved his job and skateboarding and will be remembered for his huge heart and beautiful blue eyes.

He is survived by his parents, brother Matthew Lee, stepmother Laurie Hayden Lee, stepfather Claude Wallace, grandmother Jane Lee, stepbrothers, stepsisters, lots of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him terribly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

