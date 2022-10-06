Former All-County Yorktown HS Athlete, Dedicated Mom Dies At Age 61

A Northern Westchester woman who died at the age of 61 is being remembered as a celebrated high school athlete and dedicated mother.

Jamie Valentino DeRosso, of Yorktown Heights, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to her obituary.

"Jamie emulated strength and grace during her 11 year fight against stage 4 cancer," her obituary reads. "Medical professionals across the state expressed their admiration for her resilience, humor, and positivity."

She was born in Manhattan and graduated from Yorktown High School.

According to her obituary, she ran track during high school and went All-County in field hockey.

She went on to receive a bachelor's degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and an MBA from Pace University.

For 31 years, she worked as a finance project manager for Verizon International Business, her obituary said.

"Jamie not only dominated her career, but she was also a loving and devoted mother," her obituary reads. "Once she had children, she began working part-time and would spend her days off leading her daughters’ Girl Scout troop and volunteering at their schools."

She is survived by her husband Robert DeRosso, her daughters Angela and Valerie DeRosso, and her brother Gregg Valentino.

Her funeral was held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights.

Her family asked that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to a GoFundMe that was created to help pay for medical expenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.