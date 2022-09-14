Contact Us
Yorktown Daily Voice serves Yorktown, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Northern Westchester Murder Suspect Sets Fire To Building To Avoid Capture, Police Say
News

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working.

The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road.

According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in the area where he was struck by the vehicle.

The employee was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, Sgroi said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Yorktown Police with the assistance of the Westchester County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.