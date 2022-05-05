Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In Yorktown

The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway.

Single- and double-lane closures are set for the northbound and southbound parkway in Northern Westchester between Exit 16 (Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park) and Exit 20 (US Highway 6) in Yorktown.

The closures will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9, to facilitate maintenance activities, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday, May 5.

