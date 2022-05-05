Contact Us
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In Yorktown

Nicole Valinote
The Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown
The Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway.

Single- and double-lane closures are set for the northbound and southbound parkway in Northern Westchester between Exit 16 (Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park) and Exit 20 (US Highway 6) in Yorktown.

The closures will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Monday, May 9, to facilitate maintenance activities, the Department of Transportation said on Thursday, May 5.

