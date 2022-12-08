House Ethics Investigation To Look Into Yorktown HS Grad Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Democratic US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who grew up in Northern Westchester and represents New York's 14th Congressional District, is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the committee stated that they would look into the US representative after receiving a referral regarding Ocasio-Cortez, age 33, from the Office of Congressional Ethics on Thursday, June 23.

The Committee did not reveal any more details regarding what the investigation is about.

In a statement given to Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez's spokeswoman, Lauren Hitt, said, "The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests. We are confident that this matter will be dismissed."

Ocasio-Cortez herself has not yet commented on the investigation.

Ocasio-Cortez's parents moved to the suburbs so she could attend a strong public school system. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 2007 before moving to the Bronx, which she currently represents in addition to parts of Queens.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.