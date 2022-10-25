Contact Us
Charged Up: Yorktown To Spend $60K On Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Ben Crnic
A Northern Westchester town will install four electric charging stations at a local library next year.
A town in Northern Westchester has been granted funds to install electric vehicle charging stations for those who need them. 

Yorktown officials recently announced that they will purchase four dual-port, level-two chargers that will be located at the John C. Hart Memorial Library at 1130 E Main St. in Shrub Oak.

The town will pay for the chargers using a $60,000 grant, according to Yorktown officials. 

The chargers will be located in the library's parking lot in four spaces at the end of the library past the children’s department. 

"That’s really a goal for us, to put as many EV chargers around town as you can because you’re going to need them," said Yorktown councilman Sergio Esposito. 

The chargers are expected to be installed by the summer of 2023, and users will have to pay for the charging with a smartphone app, Yorktown officials said. 

