Alert Issued For Missing 22-Year-Old In Westchester

A 22-year-old man in need of medication has been reported missing in Westchester.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert for Enrique Layara, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 29. Police said that Layara has been diagnosed as being bi-polar, and is currently not in possession of his medication.

Layara was described as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Cliff Street in Yonkers wearing a custom New York Knicks Jersey with his last name on the back and the number seven.

Anyone who has any information regarding Layara’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7375 or (914) 377-7900 referencing case number 20052216.

