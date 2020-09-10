Alert Issued For 28-Year-Old Reported Missing In Westchester

An alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old man who may be vulnerable and in need of medical attention.

Charles Joyner Lane, who suffers from a cognitive disability, has been reported missing in Yonkers, police said. He was last seen in the area of School Street on Friday, Sept. 25.

Lane was described as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding Lane’s current whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900 or 911 and referencing case number 20130586.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.