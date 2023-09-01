New Update: Private Carters To Fill In For Repossessed Garbage Trucks In Yorktown

The private carters will provide five additional garbage trucks to Yorktown in order to make sure trash and recycling pickups are made on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1, Town Supervisor Tom Diana said on Wednesday night, Aug. 30.

The help comes after five of the town's garbage carrier's trucks were repossessed with no warning, Diana said on Wednesday, also adding that this made the private carters recognize "the seriousness of the situation."

"Their willingness to assist our community will enable all pickups to be made thereby averting a potential health emergency as we enter the long holiday weekend," Diana added.

The repossessions were the latest struggle with the town's garbage carrier, Competitive Carting Corporation, which also failed to properly collect trash from residents in July, according to Yorktown officials. The carrier was fined a total of $59,500 after this incident for allegedly violating its contract.

Diana said the town is now working to find a solution to the "issues created by the performance failures" of Competitive Carting.

"I appreciate the ongoing patience and understanding of our residents," he added.

