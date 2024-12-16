New Townhouse Community Planned In Yorktown Moves Closer To Approval

The Yorktown Town Board has approved a zoning change for a proposed 118-unit, age-restricted townhouse development at the Catharine Field Home property on Catherine Street, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 16.

The project, led by developer Toll Brothers, would sit on a 50.5-acre parcel and include a clubhouse, pool, roads, and a stormwater management system as part of the new age 55+ community.

The plan follows more than three years of public discussion and review, said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who described the project as an opportunity for “Yorktown’s active empty-nesters” to downsize while remaining in the community.

Lachterman also described the proposal as an "attractive, market-rate development that will help fund our public schools while not burdening them with more children."

The development is expected to generate nearly $1 million in annual property taxes, with $900,000 allocated to the Yorktown School District. Currently, the property generates $184,806 in yearly taxes.

In addition to the new units, Toll Brothers has agreed to donate a 2.5-acre portion of the property containing the historic Catharine Field Home to the town for preservation and adaptive reuse. Originally founded in 1887 as a home for older women by an Episcopal nun, the site is currently used by the Field Hall Foundation.

This marks the latest phase of development at the site, where a previously approved 108-unit complex was proposed but never completed beyond an adjacent 96-bed nursing home.

Toll Brothers will now submit a detailed site plan application to the Yorktown Planning Board for further review, which will include additional public hearings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.