Light Rain Fog/Mist 43°

SHARE

New Townhouse Community Planned In Yorktown Moves Closer To Approval

A proposed over-100-unit adult townhouse community that would generate a large amount of property taxes for a Northern Westchester school district has cleared a major hurdle.

A drawing of Toll Brothers' proposed townhouse community in Yorktown at the Catharine Field Home property. 

A drawing of Toll Brothers' proposed townhouse community in Yorktown at the Catharine Field Home property. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Yorktown
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The Yorktown Town Board has approved a zoning change for a proposed 118-unit, age-restricted townhouse development at the Catharine Field Home property on Catherine Street, officials announced on Monday, Dec. 16.

The project, led by developer Toll Brothers, would sit on a 50.5-acre parcel and include a clubhouse, pool, roads, and a stormwater management system as part of the new age 55+ community.

The plan follows more than three years of public discussion and review, said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who described the project as an opportunity for “Yorktown’s active empty-nesters” to downsize while remaining in the community.

Lachterman also described the proposal as an "attractive, market-rate development that will help fund our public schools while not burdening them with more children." 

The development is expected to generate nearly $1 million in annual property taxes, with $900,000 allocated to the Yorktown School District. Currently, the property generates $184,806 in yearly taxes.

In addition to the new units, Toll Brothers has agreed to donate a 2.5-acre portion of the property containing the historic Catharine Field Home to the town for preservation and adaptive reuse. Originally founded in 1887 as a home for older women by an Episcopal nun, the site is currently used by the Field Hall Foundation.

This marks the latest phase of development at the site, where a previously approved 108-unit complex was proposed but never completed beyond an adjacent 96-bed nursing home.

Toll Brothers will now submit a detailed site plan application to the Yorktown Planning Board for further review, which will include additional public hearings.

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE