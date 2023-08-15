New Eatery Off To 'Absolutely Amazing' Start In Yorktown: 'Friendly, Welcoming'

Our Place Kitchen and Bar, located in Yorktown at 334 Underhill Ave., opened for business on Thursday, July 27, and has since been met with resounding success, the owners said on social media.

"Our FIRST few weeks open have been absolutely amazing!!!" they wrote, adding, "We have been warmly welcomed by this community and we couldn’t be happier to be here!"

The eatery's grand opening was attended by state officials including New York State Sen. Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater, who called the eatery a "great addition to the community."

Those who stop by the restaurant can treat themselves to a dinner menu filled with American staples such as Southern fried chicken, pork ribs, meatloaf, New York strip steaks, and burgers.

Additionally, the eatery also serves tacos, or "handhelds," filled with pork belly, fried chicken, fish, and steak.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also included in the menu, such as stuffed peppers and brussel sprout salads.

The establishment has already received countless five-star Yelp reviews in the few weeks it has been open.

"On top of the terrific food and drink, the staff here is top-notch," wrote John W. of Cortlandt Manor, who also added, "So friendly, welcoming, and attentive. We will definitely be back, I'd love to try them for brunch."

Kevin M. of Yonkers also raved about the food, writing, " We had the chicken sandwich and the cheeseburger. Both very very good."

He continued, "The Brussels sprouts and French fries were also very good. I would come back and order all of that again."

If you're looking to try Our Place for yourself, the restaurant is open every day and night of the week except Tuesday.

