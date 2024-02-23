New Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening In Yorktown

Sushi Express, located in Yorktown at 1925 Commerce St., held its grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The opening event was attended by New York State Sen. Pete Harckham, who announced the restaurant's opening on his Facebook page.

"It’s always great to see locally owned businesses open in our community," Harckham said.

The eatery offers various sushi rolls, sashimi, hand rolls, sushi entrees, and salads.

Special rolls include the Spicy Eskimo Roll with spicy tuna, jalapeno, onion, and spicy eel sauce; the Mummy Roll with shrimp tempura, spicy kani, avocado, mango, and more; and the Yorktown Roll, with super lump crab, shrimp tempura, mango, avocado, masago, and steamed lobster.

If you're looking to try out the restaurant, it opens every day of the week. The full menu can be viewed by clicking here.

