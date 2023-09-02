Near-Crash Leads To Discovery Of Forged License Plates, Cocaine In Yorktown: Police

The arrests resulted from an incident on Monday, Aug. 21 just after 5 p.m., when a Yorktown Police officer patrolling Route 6 saw a vehicle allegedly unsafely move from its lane and almost side-swipe another car, according to the department.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as 33-year-old Staten Island resident Dun Wei Chen, and the passenger as 29-year-old Brooklyn resident Wenbin Zhou.

According to Yorktown Police, an investigation at the scene found that Chen was in possession of seven forged Texas license plates, while Zhou was in possession of six similar forged plates. Both men were also found to allegedly be in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

Chen and Zhou were then arrested and charged with the following felonies:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Additionally, Chen was also charged with a traffic offense.

After being arraigned, both suspects were later released on their own recognizance and were scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

