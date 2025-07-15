Multi-County Pursuit Ends In Crash After Yorktown Traffic Stop, Police Say

Starlin Siri Marte, age 21, was arrested just after midnight on Friday, July 11, in connection with an incident that began on Thursday evening, July 10, at around 11:20 p.m., Yorktown Police said on Tuesday, July 15.

According to the department, around that time, an officer tried to stop a vehicle with a non-transparent, non-standard rear windshield and an inadequate muffler near Barger Street in Yorktown.

When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit began and continued into Putnam County, where the suspect crashed. He was identified at the scene as Siri Marte and taken into custody, police said.

Marte was transported to a local hospital for evaluation before being processed at the Yorktown Police Department.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

After processing, he was issued appearance tickets and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on July 24 at 6:00 p.m.

