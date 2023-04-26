Motorist Punches Side-View Mirror While Passing Car In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Monday, April 10, when the victim told Yorktown Police officers that a man had damaged his vehicle while passing it on a motorcycle, according to the department.

After an investigation, it was determined that the victim had been driving north on Strang Boulevard when a man operating a motorcycle began passing the vehicle.

As the motorcyclist passed the car, he allegedly punched the side-view mirror, which caused over $1,500 in damage to the mirror and front fender, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old New Rochelle resident Marcus Manozzi-Schomber, then drove away from the scene.

Further investigation revealed Manozzi-Schomber as the suspect and he was advised to surrender to Yorktown Police when officers got in contact with him.

On Thursday, April 20, around 4 p.m., Manozzi-Schomber surrendered himself to police and was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 2.

