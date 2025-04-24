Miraggio Mediterranean Restaurant officially celebrated its grand opening on Monday, April 21, welcoming back customers to its fully renovated space at 90 Triangle Center, the same location it first opened in back in 1992.

Though the interior has been completely remodeled, the 300-seat eatery retains its roots with a family-style menu focused on northern Italian classics, now complemented by Mediterranean influences, according to Yorktown officials.

"It’s a distinct privilege and honor to welcome you back to Yorktown. We’ve been customers here many, many years and it was always a place where memories were made," said Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant is owned by Par Shakiban, a veteran Westchester restaurateur whose other ventures include Patisserie Salzburg in Rye and Medi-Bistro in White Plains.

Miraggio’s reopening comes as the Triangle Shopping Center undergoes a multimillion-dollar renovation, including a new façade, upgraded parking, lighting, and landscaping. The center’s anchor tenant is Acme Supermarket, with other businesses like Bank of America, Anytime Fitness, and Goldfish Swim School.

Miraggio’s return adds to Yorktown’s ongoing retail resurgence, which recently saw Yorktown Green Shopping Center bring in T.J. Maxx, Five Below, and Michaels, as Daily Voice reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.