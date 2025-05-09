Masked Burglars Flee After Homeowner Interrupts Yorktown Break-In, Police Say

The burglary happened between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Briar Hill Street in Yorktown, the Yorktown Police Department said in an announcement on Friday, May 9.

Investigators say one suspect remained at the front door while two others entered through the rear of the home, which was unoccupied at the time. The trio fled the scene moments later when the homeowner arrived unexpectedly.

Police described all three suspects as white men, one of whom spoke with an accent. The suspect at the front door was captured in a home security photo, which police released to the public. Authorities warned that the person’s appearance could be confused with teenagers participating in the local high school “assassination game,” a role-playing tradition among seniors.

A dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder with Mississippi license plates was identified as the suspect vehicle. Law enforcement is working with the NYPD, FBI, Westchester County, and New York State authorities to locate the suspects.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the Briar Hill Street area to review their home surveillance video from that evening and share any footage that may help the investigation.

Those with information should contact the Yorktown Police Detective Bureau at 914-962-4141 or email info@yorktownpd.org.

