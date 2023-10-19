Man Tries Killing Victim With Kitchen Knife At Yorktown Apartment, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 16 just before 6 p.m., when officers were sent to an apartment in Yorktown at 1290 East Main St. for a reported assault involving a knife, according to Yorktown Police.

Arriving officers soon encountered the suspect, 71-year-old Wayne Watkins of Yorktown, who followed police commands and was taken into custody. Additional officers then arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the assault while giving emergency medical treatment to a bleeding victim.

After an officer applied direct pressure to the victim's wound, they could control the bleeding until EMS could arrive, police said.

An investigation eventually determined that Watkins had attacked both victims without warning as they entered the apartment and had tried to stab one of the victims with a kitchen knife, causing several wounds. He also allegedly knocked a second victim over ten years his senior to the ground and kicked them in the chest, according to the department.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital after the assault and are reported to be in stable condition.

Watkins was later arrested and charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree assault.

After he was processed, a judge issued orders of protection for the victims and ordered that Watkins be held on $500,000 bail. After he was unable to post bail, Watkins was then taken to Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The incident was Watkins' second arrest in the past two months, as he was also arrested in early September for attacking the manager of his apartment complex and threatening them with a knife, according to Yorktown Police.

