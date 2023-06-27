Man Strangles, Punches Victim In Yorktown Assault: Police

The incident happened on Friday, June 23, when Yorktown Police responded to a home on Crompond Road (Route 202) on a report of an alleged domestic assault, according to the department.

Once officers arrived at the residence, they conducted an investigation that determined 51-year-old Yorktown resident Michael Casolaro had allegedly applied pressure to the neck of the victim, causing her breathing to be obstructed and giving her blurred vision.

The investigation also found that Casolaro had allegedly punched the victim in her head and face, resulting in pain and bruising.

Casolaro was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Second-degree strangulation;

Third-degree assault.

Casolaro was later arraigned in court, which issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim. He was then remanded to Westchester County Jail and will next appear in Yorktown Court on Tuesday, July 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.