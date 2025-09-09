Man Steals Several Vehicles With Tow Truck From Residential Complex In Yorktown, Police Say

Marcus Powell, 39, of Yonkers, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 8, on grand larceny charges in connection with the thefts, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

According to Yorktown Police, the case dates back to Aug. 31, 2024, when officers responded to a report of multiple vehicles stolen from Fieldstone Manor at 1715 Strawberry Rd. Detectives allege Powell used a tow truck to remove the vehicles.

After a lengthy investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant. On Sept. 8, Yorktown Police were notified that Powell, who was already in the custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections, could be taken into their custody. Officers then took him to Yorktown Police Headquarters for processing.

Powell was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court before Judge Raniolo and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. He was scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

