Man Steals Over $1K Of Products From Store, Flees On Parkway In Yorktown: Police

The arrest was the result of an incident on Sunday, July 16 just before 11 a.m., when Yorktown Police responded to the Dick's Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd., where a larceny had been reported to be in progress.

According to the department, the suspect then left the store in a Dodge Dakota and headed for the Taconic State Parkway. There, an officer located the vehicle in the area of Baldwin Road and pulled it over.

The driver was then identified as 50-year-old Toronzo Williams of Brooklyn, who was found to have allegedly stolen over $1,000 worth of products from the store. Police also found that Williams had his driving privileges suspended more than three times in the past and had a suspended driver's license.

Williams was then arrested and charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony;

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator;

Numerous other traffic infractions.

After being processed at police headquarters and being issued traffic tickets, Williams was arraigned in court and remanded to Westchester County Jail. He will again appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 20.

