A Few Clouds 82°

SHARE

Man Steals Over $180 Worth Of Products From Macy's In Yorktown: Police

A 60-year-old man has been slapped with larceny charges after he was caught stealing over $180 worth of merchandise from a Macy's in Northern Westchester, police said. 

The theft happened at the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 700 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown, police said.
The theft happened at the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 700 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Monday, July 10 at around 11:30 a.m., when Yorktown police officers were sent to the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 700 Lee Blvd. for a reported larceny. 

According to Yorktown Police, an investigation into the incident determined that the suspect, 60-year-old Sadri Dreshaj of Yorktown, had been shopping in the store and grabbed an assortment of merchandise off the shelves. He then allegedly left the store with the items and passed all cashiers without trying to pay. 

Dreshaj was then confronted by the store's asset protection staff, who took the stolen items back. In total, these items were valued at $181.94. 

Following this, Dreshaj was arrested and charged with petit larceny. He was then issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. 

Dreshaj will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 27. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE