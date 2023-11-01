Man Steals From Store, Nabbed After Returning Days Later In Yorktown: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Friday, Oct. 27, when Yorktown Police received a report of a larceny at BG Autographs in the Jefferson Valley Mall.

A responding officer learned that days earlier, on Monday, Oct. 23, a man had allegedly taken a variety of sports memorabilia from the business and had left without attempting to pay for them, according to police.

Later on Friday evening around 6 p.m., Yorktown Police received another call from BG Autographs reporting that the suspect was inside the store. Several officers arrived at the business, conducted a quick investigation, and arrested the man, who was identified as Dutchess County resident David Gladstein of Pleasant Valley, age 46.

Gladstein was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, before being released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

