Man Stabbed, Cut Victim With Sword After Verbal Dispute In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, April 22, when police received a call from a local hospital around 2 p.m. reporting a patient who had cuts from a sword that they had received in a domestic dispute at a Yorktown residence, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers then went to the hospital to speak with the victim and started an investigation into the incident.

Through this investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Dominquel Washington of Yorktown Heights, had allegedly stabbed and cut the victim with a large sword following a verbal dispute.

Washington then left the scene in a vehicle, which was later found in Peekskill.

The Peekskill Police Department was then able to locate this vehicle on South Street and found Washington inside, who was turned over to Yorktown PD.

Washington was then charged with the following:

First-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

After he was processed on these charges, Washington was arraigned in Yorktown Justice Court, which also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

He was held on a $250,000 bail and taken to Westchester County Jail. He will again appear in court on Tuesday, April 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.