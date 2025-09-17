Man Runs From Crash That Left Victim Seriously Injured In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 8, around 5:55 p.m., when Yorktown Police received several 911 calls reporting a two-car crash with injuries and a person trapped, the department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and gave medical aid to the victim, who was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Police allege that the other driver, identified as 33-year-old Jhonny Robalino Troya of Ossining, struck a vehicle and then fled on foot.

Following an investigation, officers identified Robalino Troya as the suspect. He later surrendered himself at Yorktown Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Sept. 10, where he was arrested and processed, the department said.

The location of the crash was not specified by police.

Robalino Troya is now charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious physical injuries, a felony, as well as several other traffic infractions.

After processing, he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.

