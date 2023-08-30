Light Drizzle 72°

Man Nabbed For Stealing From Macy's In Yorktown: Police

A 48-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly being part of a group that used physical force to steal from a Macy's department store in Northern Westchester, police said. 

The theft happened at the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall at 700 Lee Blvd. in Yorktown, police said.
The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Aug. 20 just after 2 p.m., when Yorktown Police were sent to the Macy's location at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a reported larceny involving four men who had run from the scene, according to the department.

Arriving officers spoke with a witness who told them that the men had allegedly used physical force to keep the stolen merchandise before leaving the store on foot. Police then obtained physical descriptions of the suspects as well as a vehicle that was involved in the theft. 

After further investigation and help from both Yonkers Police and the Westchester Real Crime Center, Yorktown Police were able to find this vehicle and identify the driver as 48-year-old Yonkers resident Fontaine Jerald Bray, who surrendered to the department on Thursday, Aug. 24. 

He was then arrested and charged with the following felonies: 

  • Second-degree robbery;
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Bray was later released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 28. 

