Man Nabbed For Stealing From Macy's In Yorktown: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Sunday, Aug. 20 just after 2 p.m., when Yorktown Police were sent to the Macy's location at the Jefferson Valley Mall for a reported larceny involving four men who had run from the scene, according to the department.

Arriving officers spoke with a witness who told them that the men had allegedly used physical force to keep the stolen merchandise before leaving the store on foot. Police then obtained physical descriptions of the suspects as well as a vehicle that was involved in the theft.

After further investigation and help from both Yonkers Police and the Westchester Real Crime Center, Yorktown Police were able to find this vehicle and identify the driver as 48-year-old Yonkers resident Fontaine Jerald Bray, who surrendered to the department on Thursday, Aug. 24.

He was then arrested and charged with the following felonies:

Second-degree robbery;

Fourth-degree grand larceny.

Bray was later released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.