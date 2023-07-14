Man Nabbed For Running Light, Hitting Car Before Driving Away In Yorktown: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, July 1 around 9:45 a.m., when Yorktown Police were alerted of a two-car crash on Route 6 and learned that a driver involved had left the scene.

According to the department, officers then headed to the location of the crash and began an investigation, ultimately determining that the suspect, 34-year-old Putnam County resident Gene Clarke of Mahopac, had failed to stop for a traffic light before hitting another car and causing the collision.

Authorities also learned that Clarke's license had been suspended at the time of the crash.

After officers made numerous attempts to contact Clarke to arrange his surrender, he finally turned himself in to Yorktown Police on Tuesday, July 11 just before 7:30 p.m. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in addition to another traffic infraction.

Clarke was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 27.

