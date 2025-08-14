Man Jailed After Driving Erratically While On Drugs In Yorktown, Police Say

Katonah resident Nidal Isa, age 51, was arrested in Yorktown on Tuesday, Aug. 12, around 1:30 p.m., after officers received a report of an erratic driver in the area of Hallocks Mill Road, Yorktown Police said on Thursday, Aug. 14.

After pulling Isa over, police said they found he had allegedly been driving while impaired by drugs. Officers also learned his license was revoked and that he was driving a vehicle without using an ignition interlock device, which he was required to have, according to the department.

Isa was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and circumvention of an interlock device.

He was processed at Yorktown Police Headquarters and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. Isa is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m.

