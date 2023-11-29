Man Hits Victim In Head, Breaks Cell Phone Twice In Yorktown: Police

Yorktown resident Michael Casolaro, age 51, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27 around 8:40 p.m. in connection with two incidents that occurred earlier in the month, Yorktown Police announced.

According to the department, the first of the incidents happened on Tuesday, Nov. 21 around 11:30 p.m., when a domestic dispute occurred at a Yorktown residence. Responding officers conducted an investigation and determined that Casolaro had taken the victim's cell phone and threw it on the ground, breaking it, police said.

The next day, on Wednesday, Nov. 22 around 8 a.m., a second dispute again prompted officers to respond to the same address. This time, an investigation determined that Casolaro had allegedly grabbed another cell phone from the victim and had thrown it on the ground, breaking it. He then hit the victim on her head, causing pain and redness, according to the department.

After surrendering himself to the department on Monday, Casolaro was charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony;

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies;

Third-degree attempted assault.

Following his arrest, a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and Casolaro was remanded to Westchester County Jail. He is set to return to Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.