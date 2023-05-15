Man Exposes Himself In Mall Dressing Room In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, May 11 just before 6:30 p.m., when police responded to the H&M clothing store at the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, according to Yorktown Police.

Upon arriving, officers met with the victim, who said that a man had been inside one of the store's dressing rooms and had opened his curtain to intentionally expose himself to her while completely naked.

The victim also told officers that the man had gotten dressed and had left the store before police arrived.

After this, police obtained a picture of the suspect and searched the mall for him, eventually finding him in the parking lot.

Once the victim positively identified the man as the suspect who had exposed himself, he was arrested.

The suspect, identified as Peekskill resident Raul Pani-Criollo, age 58, was charged with public lewdness. He was issued an appearance ticket and then released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 25.

