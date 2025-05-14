Light Rain 62°

Man Drives Drunk With Young Child In Front Seat In Yorktown, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including felony DWI and endangering the welfare of a child, after allegedly driving drunk in Westchester with a child in the car who was not wearing a seatbelt, police announced. 

Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Yorktown on Saturday, May 10, around 9:25 p.m., when police responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of Underhill Avenue and Route 118. Officers found the vehicle and saw it committing several traffic violations before pulling it over, Yorktown Police said in an announcement on Wednesday, May 14. 

The driver was identified as Carlos Daniel Paquisarango, of Ossining, and was found to be intoxicated, according to authorities. Further investigation revealed that the passenger, who was younger than 15, was sitting without a seatbelt in the front seat, police added. 

The child’s parent was contacted and responded to the scene to take custody. Paquisarango was arrested at the scene and brought to Yorktown Police Headquarters, where he was processed and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car under Leandra's Law, a felony. 

Following his arraignment before a judge, a Temporary Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the child. Paquisarango was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m.

