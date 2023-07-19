Man Chokes, Imprisons Wife, Child In Yorktown, Police Say

The man's arrest resulted from an incident on Saturday, July 15 just before 3:30 a.m., when Yorktown Police responded to a domestic violence incident in the town, according to the department.

After officers arrived, met with the victims, and conducted an investigation, it was determined that Yorktown resident Jose Pillco-Guaraca, age 39, had allegedly assaulted his wife, choked her and one of their children, and had also unlawfully imprisoned her and all five of their children.

Police also said that Pillco-Guaraca had endangered the welfare of all five children, attempted to assault the four other children, and had also violated a temporary order of protection protecting his one-year-old child from him.

The next day, on Sunday, July 16 around 4:50 p.m., Pillco-Guaraca surrendered himself to Yorktown Police, was arrested, and was charged with:

Third-degree assault;

Second-degree criminal contempt;

Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing;

Six counts of unlawful imprisonment;

Five counts of endangering the welfare of a child;

Four accounts of third-degree attempted assault.

After he was processed, Pillco-Guaraca was arraigned in court and temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims. Pillco-Guaraca was then released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

