Man Charged After Assaulting Victim At Yorktown Residence, Police Say

Yorktown resident Nimon Brucaj was arrested on Friday, May 24 following an incident that occurred earlier in the day at a residence in the town, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, May 28.

According to the department, around 8 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a home following an alleged domestic incident during which Brucaj allegedly shoved a victim to the ground. This caused them pain in their neck and head, authorities said.

Police did not detail the exact location of the incident.

Brucaj then voluntarily surrendered himself to police later in the day around 5:45 p.m. He is now charged with third-degree assault, the department said. A temporary order of protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

Brucaj was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in court on Tuesday.

