Man Accused Of Lying About Stolen Porsche To Officers In Yorktown: Police

Jerry Giovinazzo, age 51, of Yorktown, was arrested for falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor, the Yorktown Police Department announced on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when an officer responded to a report of a stolen 2020 Porsche Panamera from Giovinazzo’s driveway. The officer found no signs of forced entry and confirmed that Giovinazzo was still in possession of both sets of keys, police said.

Yorktown detectives then took over the case and reviewed video footage, which allegedly showed the vehicle being driven at a time that contradicted what had been reported. Investigators ultimately determined that Giovinazzo knew his Porsche had been removed from his driveway and that it had not actually been stolen, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Yorktown Police contacted Giovinazzo and advised him to turn himself in. He later surrendered at police headquarters, where he was fingerprinted, processed, and released on his own recognizance.

Giovinazzo is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

