Man Accused Of Crashing At Yorktown Gas Station While On Drugs

Yorktown resident Ronald Ferraro was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2 in connection with an incident at the Shell gas station at 930 East Main St. in Yorktown, the town's police department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

According to the department, around 6:30 p.m. on the day of his arrest, Ferraro was involved in a single-car crash in the gas station's parking lot.

Arriving officers soon discovered that Ferraro's license had been revoked and also determined he had allegedly been driving while impaired by drugs, police said.

After he was taken to Hudson Valley Hospital for evaluation, he was arrested and charged with:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs with one prior conviction, a felony;

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony.

Ferraro was later issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance to a responsible party. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 15.

