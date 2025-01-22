Mall Caper: Thief Stopped in His Tracks Outside Shopping Center In Yorktown, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at around 5 p.m., when Yorktown Police officers responded to the Dick's Sporting Goods locale in the Jefferson Valley Mall after store staff reported a theft, the department said on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Officers soon got a description of the suspect and found him near the 24 Hour Fitness in possession of a Yeti cooler valued at $450. The man, 51-year-old Mount Vernon resident Ralph Veal, allegedly carried the cooler past cashiers while making no attempt to pay, police said.

Veal was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He was then released on his own recognizance.

Veal will appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 6.

