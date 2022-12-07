'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Yorktown Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads

A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.

The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.

The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as French Onion Soup, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, and Filet Frites, which is an eight-ounce center-cut filet mignon served with house fries.

Some online reviewers have lauded the restaurant's atmosphere and décor.

"Service, atmosphere, and food were all fantastic," John W. said in a Yelp review. "The environment is welcoming, trendy, and classy. Really well-thought-out decor, nice lighting, and comfortable seating."

Others also said the restaurant is a romantic spot to dine out with a date.

"The Gramercy is a great place to take a date," Blake G. said in a Yelp review. "The drinks are fancy, the ambiance is romantic, and the service is always polite. The Paella is my favorite dish."

The restaurant has also received high marks from some of those who have eaten there during Valentine's Day in the past.

"We came here for Valentine's Day and were utterly charmed (and delightfully well-fed)! The food was FANTASTIC," Sara C. said in a Yelp review. "I had the mussels and they were out of this world. He had the duck, which was also delicious. We each had two cocktails, and all four were nuanced, tasty, and pretty; my favorite of the four was the Parisian Purple Mojito."

