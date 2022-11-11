Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital

Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.

Dr. Singh has been a practicing cardiologist in Yorktown for the last 20 years and has additionally spent the past decade as the associate chief of cardiology and director of clinical business development at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital, which is also part of Northwell Health. While there, he helped establish and enhance Lenox Hill’s footprint in cardiology in New York City and advanced the cardiology in Westchester County. Today, that cardiac program is ranked among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades for overall cardiac service.

“We knew in appointing Dr. Binoy Singh to this leadership position in Westchester County that we’d be getting a top cardiologist who helped create and provide a comprehensive cardiology program at Lenox Hill,” said Varinder Singh, MD, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital. “I’ve worked closely with Dr. Singh for 25 years. He is an amazing cardiologist and leader whose business acumen will now continue to build upon an already robust cardiovascular program in the Westchester community.”

The cardiovascular medicine at Phelps and surgery programs will enhance an existing, top-notch cardiovascular team already established at Northwell facilities throughout Westchester. “Having an outstanding cardiovascular team close to home is so important since heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, and for people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. It kills nearly 700,000 people each year in the U.S,” added Dr. Varinder Singh.

Dr. Singh’s vision for the cardiology program at Phelps Hospital is to develop the leading comprehensive, cutting-edge clinical cardiovascular service for the community. The department will have a sincere commitment to achieve service excellence, optimize patient experience and access, promote the academic and clinical research mission, and embrace a clinically integrated approach to cardiovascular care delivery.

His professional interests include evaluating developing technologies and applications for clinical research and care delivery. Clinically, he is a non-invasive cardiologist utilizing multiple diagnostic and therapeutic interventions to address patient needs.. He serves on a number of medical school and hospital committees to improve operations, service excellence, growth and faculty recruitment. In addition, he is actively involved in mentoring of college students interested in medical school, medical students applying for residencies and fellowships, as well as young faculty.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Singh’s work to improve access to cardiovascular care services to underrepresented communities has led to him being recognized by the Open Door Foundation with the Service and Partnership Award (2017). Based on long standing commitment to high quality, service-oriented, patient-centered clinical care, his Yorktown Heights practice has received the North 90 Award for five consecutive years (2017-2022). Additionally, he is the recipient of the Northwell Health Patient Choice Award (2021, 2022) and has been named on the list of Best Doctors in Westchester County (2021, 2022).

Meeting the Challenge

Northwell’s hospitals and ambulatory facilities in Westchester County provide comprehensive cardiovascular services to prevent, diagnose, and treat cardiovascular diseases – all close to home. Services offered target a full range of conditions of the heart and vascular system, including congestive heart failure, hypertension (high blood pressure), atherosclerosis (narrowing or hardening of the arteries) and peripheral vascular disease. They also provide a full range of state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures to evaluate cardiovascular function and cardiac rehabilitation for people recovering from a cardiac event.

“We know that in medical emergencies, especially heart attacks and cardiovascular disease, time can mean the difference between life and death,” said Dr. Binoy Singh “Providing access to cutting-edge, lifesaving, non-invasive cardiac care right here where people live is key to the mission of Northwell and a big reason why I accepted this position. Our team of cardiologists in Westchester are trailblazers, who are committed to excellence. I’m here to incorporate all that we already have established within Northwell and bring access to a robust cardiovascular program to the local community.”

A critical piece to cardiac care in Westchester County is the Seema Boesky Heart Center at Northern Westchester Hospital, a 1,709 square foot, $3.6 million facility that is also an extension of the renowned cardiac catheterization program at Lenox Hill Hospital. The comprehensive lab, which opened in 2020 and operates 24/7, provides state-of-the-art interventional cardiology services to residents of Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties. It offers diagnostic, as well as interventional coronary angiography and stent placement for elective, urgent and emergency-level patients and serves as a regional center of excellence for interventional and procedural cardiac care. Patients receive care from highly skilled interventional cardiologists, all extensively trained in high-risk cases.

In addition, the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center at Phelps Hospital helps patients recover from cardiologic episodes and get them back on their feet. The nursing team provides each post-operative patient with a customized heart-healthy diet plan and a 12-week cardio-conditioning exercise program to help them return to a full, healthy and active life.

Patients also can utilize Northern Westchester Hospital’s Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program at Chappaqua Crossing. This program also helps people with cardiovascular and pulmonary problems recover faster and improve their quality of life through a cardiac maintenance program of exercise, nutrition, relaxation, stress management and education.

Patients with heart issues can also visit the Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology location in Yorktown Heights right in the heart of Westchester County. The leading-edge cardiac facility that Dr. Binoy Singh has built over the past 10 years is affiliated with a top-rated cardiology program based at Lenox Hill Hospital. Their well-established specialists are able to utilize the latest cardiovascular advances – including angiography, coronary angioplasty and drug-coated stents – to treat common heart health issues.

For more information about cardiovascular services in Westchester County or to book an appointment, please visit Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology, or call (914) 721-8900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.