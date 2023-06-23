Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 68°

SHARE

Know Them? Duo Steals From Walmart In Mohegan Lake, Still At Large: Police

Police are asking for help from the public in finding two suspects who allegedly stole from a Walmart in Northern Westchester. 

Surveillance footage of the two suspects, who allegedly stole from a Walmart in Mohegan Lake, was released by state police.
Surveillance footage of the two suspects, who allegedly stole from a Walmart in Mohegan Lake, was released by state police. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The theft happened on Saturday, May 20 at the Walmart located in Mohegan Lake at 3133 East Main St., state police announced on Thursday, June 22. 

The two suspects, who allegedly stole merchandise, were depicted in surveillance footage released by authorities. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (914) 769-2600 and reference case number 11427136.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE