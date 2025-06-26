K9 Sniffs Out Stolen Gun On Taconic Parkway In Yorktown: Duo Arrested, Police Say

The stop happened on Wednesday, June 25, in the town of Yorktown, when troopers stopped a 2014 Mercedes sedan traveling northbound for traffic violations, New York State Police said on Thursday, June 26.

The driver was identified as Jack L. Thomas, 38, of Poughkeepsie, and the front-seat passenger as Jiovanni D. Atherton, 24, of the Bronx, police said.

Soon after the car was pulled over, State Police K9 Jett was brought in to sniff out the vehicle’s exterior and eventually gave a positive alert for narcotics. This prompted troopers to search the car.

Inside, police said they found a loaded Colt MK IV Series 70 semi-automatic handgun, which further investigation revealed had been reported stolen out of Vermont.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. They are both still in custody as they await arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.