Overcast and Breezy 70°

SHARE

K9 Sniffs Out Stolen Gun On Taconic Parkway In Yorktown: Duo Arrested, Police Say

A routine traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester turned into a felony gun bust after troopers uncovered a stolen, loaded handgun inside a Mercedes-Benz, authorities said. 

Troopers found this loaded Colt MK IV Series 70 semi-automatic handgun in the car, police said. 

Troopers found this loaded Colt MK IV Series 70 semi-automatic handgun in the car, police said. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The stop happened on Wednesday, June 25, in the town of Yorktown, when troopers stopped a 2014 Mercedes sedan traveling northbound for traffic violations, New York State Police said on Thursday, June 26. 

The driver was identified as Jack L. Thomas, 38, of Poughkeepsie, and the front-seat passenger as Jiovanni D. Atherton, 24, of the Bronx, police said.

Soon after the car was pulled over, State Police K9 Jett was brought in to sniff out the vehicle’s exterior and eventually gave a positive alert for narcotics. This prompted troopers to search the car. 

Inside, police said they found a loaded Colt MK IV Series 70 semi-automatic handgun, which further investigation revealed had been reported stolen out of Vermont. 

Both men were taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. They are both still in custody as they await arraignment. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE