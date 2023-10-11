It's Official: Part Of Route 202 In Yorktown Now Named After Fallen Officer

The bill, which renames a portion of Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown as the “Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway” after Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department, was signed into law on Tuesday, Oct. 10 by Hochul.

The name change will honor Sgroi, who died on Monday, Jan. 2 at the age of 37 after a brief illness. Following his death, he was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain to honor his service to the department.

The bill renaming the road was originally introduced by New York State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater and passed by the State Legislature in June.

"I appreciate Governor Hochul signing this legislation, which I hope will inspire all who travel the Captain Kenneth Sgroi Memorial Highway to follow in the footsteps of a great person, loving father, and excellent police officer," Slater said.

"It was an absolute honor to know Captain Sgroi, be able to promote him to Lieutenant during my tenure as Town Supervisor and see his dedication to our community firsthand. With this memorial highway, he will always be a part of Yorktown," Slater continued.

Harckham also commented on Hochul signing the legislation into law, saying, "Our law enforcement professionals rarely get the recognition and praise they deserve, but with this new law we will honor Captain Sgroi’s memory, kindness, and tremendous service.”

Sgroi, who had been a Yorktown Heights resident, had been the recipient of numerous recognitions, including being named the first-place recipient of the Stop DWI Award for the Town of Yorktown in 2010 and 2012.

He also managed the department's Field Training Program and received a certificate of commendation for his excellent work with the Yorktown PD in 2013.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.