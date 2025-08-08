International Bakery Paris Baguette Now Serving Pastries, Cakes At New Yorktown Locale

Paris Baguette held its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 8, at the BJ’s shopping center at 3303 Crompond Rd. in Yorktown, town officials announced.

The new shop serves French-inspired pastries, breads, and brewed drinks and joins other Westchester Paris Baguette locations in Hartsdale and Yonkers.

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said the bakery has a European feel and praised its cakes and pastries as “light, airy and delicious.”

"We’re happy that Yorktown is becoming the destination for businesses like Paris Baguette and for people who want to come into a great community because you bring jobs," Lachterman added.

The Yorktown location has about 50 employees, with more hiring planned. Deputy Supervisor Sergio Esposito said his caramel latte was “absolutely delicious” and encouraged others to try it.

Founded in 1988, Paris Baguette plans to reach 300 U.S. locations by the end of the year and 1,000 by 2030.

Paris Baguette is the latest eatery to open in Yorktown this year, following Ms. DimSum, Mr. Chick, Miraggio’s, Don Pablo Authentic Mexican Cuisine, and El Macho Pizzeria & Pasta.

